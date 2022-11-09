How Wiltshire constituency boundaries could change
Constituencies could be changed in Wiltshire as boundaries are due to be redrawn across England.
One of the proposed changes would see South Swindon lose Wanborough, Wroughton, and Chiseldon to a new constituency of East Wiltshire.
Overall Wiltshire and Swindon would gain one new constituency, going from seven to eight constituencies.
The Boundary Commission for England has published new proposals for border changes across the country.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the government wants to redraw boundaries to equal up the size of constituencies to between 70,000 and 77,000 voters.
Under the plans MP James Gray's North Wiltshire constituency would be divided in two - the northern half, with places such as Cricklade and Minety and Purton, joining with parts of Gloucestershire including Cirencester.
The southern half of North Wiltshire, including Royal Wootton Bassett and Calne would be included in MP Michelle Donelan's Chippenham constituency.
But Ms Donelan would lose Bradford on Avon and Melksham to a new constituency of Melksham and Devizes, which, as the name suggests also includes Devizes.
That means the current constituency of Devizes, whose MP is Danny Kruger, would logically need to be renamed. It would become East Wiltshire, losing its western fringe, but picking up some of South Swindon.
East Wiltshire would also pick up Amesbury from MP John Glen's Salisbury patch, which would not lose much else.
MP Andrew Murrison's current patch of South West Wiltshire, which would retain its name instead of the commission's original suggestion of Trowbridge and Warminster, would lose a chunk in its south east to Salisbury.
The constituency least changed would be Justin Tomlinson's North Swindon, which would give up Covingham and Nythe to South Swindon, but would not gain any wards because it was too big under the new law.
A final round of consultations will run until 5 December and the final report is expected in June 2023.