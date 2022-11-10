Council pledges £4m to buy homes for Ukrainian refugees
Ukrainian refugees facing homelessness in Wiltshire are being bought houses to help keep them off the streets.
Wiltshire Council has said it will use about £4m of government funding to buy the properties which it will then lease back to the refugees.
It acted after it was feared that some people who agreed to host refugees for six months will want their homes back.
Council leader Richard Clewer said it was using the funding in an "innovative way" to help the refugees.
The council received £5.9m this year from the government for the Ukrainian refugees who came to the UK after Russia invaded their country in February.
It has spent £1.1m of that total, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The remaining cash will be put into Stone Circle Housing Company - a firm which the council created to buy accommodation for the county's residents - which will buy the houses.
'Crisis is now'
But councillor Ruth Hopkinson, who is hosting a refugee, said the commitment was still not enough.
She explained: "With the best will in the world, it's going to take months to get who knows how many houses and the crisis is now.
"We've got potentially 879 refugee guests needing accommodation now. Additionally, we don't know where these new houses will be. They are unlikely to be close to where these people are getting jobs."
Currently 879 refugees are being accommodated in 377 Wiltshire households.
Stone Circle director and Wiltshire Council Liberal Democrat leader Ian Thorn added: "The average house price in Wiltshire is probably £200,000-250,000.
"If we've got around £4m to put in, we can only buy around 16 houses which is a fairly small number given the number of Ukrainian families and that quite a lot of hosts have decided they don't want to be hosts anymore."
The council had previously promised to put down a deposit and one month's rent for refugees threatened with homelessness who could not afford to themselves.
Additional reporting by Ollie Pritchard-Jones