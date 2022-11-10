Errors on Swindon key workers' plaque branded insulting
A plaque to show appreciation for key workers' efforts during the pandemic has been called sloppy and insulting due to being littered with mistakes.
It featured random capital letters and incorrectly gave the date of the pandemic as March 2019 when it was unveiled by Swindon Borough Council at a ceremony in Swindon on Monday.
Councillor David Renard said: "I offer my sincerest apologies to all key workers and volunteers for the errors."
He said a replacement had been ordered.
"As soon as it was spotted prior to the event, a replacement was ordered but could not be made in time," for the tree-planting event at Swindon's Coate Water Country Park, the council leader said.
Swindon Borough Council (SBC) voted unanimously for a plaque marking the service of key workers and volunteers during the pandemic.
Mike Davies, Labour parish councillor for Eldene in East Swindon, was among the first to tweet an image of the unfortunate sign, pointing out the "random capitalisation, American spelling and mistakes".
Someone called Paul D tweeted in response: "It's sloppy to the point of insulting.
"Better not to have bothered at all than have this," they said highlighting the disrespect that not using a proof reader had caused.
"Really poor, everyone involved should be ashamed."
Someone posting as Ashleigh Head tweeted: "SBC not even sure when the pandemic began."