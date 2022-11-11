Novichok death inquiry to be held in Salisbury and London
Part of the public inquiry into the death of a woman poisoned by Novichok will be held in Salisbury though access to some documents has been restricted.
Dawn Sturgess died in 2018 after touching a nerve agent intended for a former Russian spy and his daughter.
Inquiry chair Lord Hughes said the immediate circumstances of Ms Sturgess' death would be dealt with in Salisbury.
The inquiry then moves to London to examine wider security issues with restrictions applied by Priti Patel.
The former home secretary signed a restriction notice on 27 July "without consultation" preventing the disclosure of "a small set of documents", in an "exceptional measure".
The lawyer acting on behalf of Ms Sturgess' family said they were "whistling and dancing in the dark" and feared the inquiry would not take place next year as they urged Lord Hughes to guard against any further delays.
Lord Hughes said when the inquiry moved to London it would allow "special security arrangements" to be put in place for some witnesses and was likely to include members of the security services.
In Salisbury a video link of the hearings will be provided for people.
Early next year a date will be set for the start of the inquiry but that might not begin until 2024.
A major challenge facing the inquiry is the handling of top-secret intelligence relating to Russia and the attack in Salisbury.
A government barrister, Cathryn McGahey KC, said it was "hugely important that nothing disclosed allows a hostile state or terrorist to prepare another attack, or to make another attack more deadly".
As a result, the public inquiry will involve some closed hearings.
Thousands of documents are being examined by police and security officials to ensure disclosing them publicly at the inquiry will not damage national security.
It is believed members of a Russian military intelligence squad smeared the deadly nerve agent on the door handle of the former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal.
Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia were discovered unconscious on a bench in Salisbury on 4 March 2018 but later recovered.
Wiltshire police officer Nick Bailey was also poisoned following a search of their property, which is about eight miles (13km) from Amesbury where Ms Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley came into contact with Novichok on a discarded perfume bottle.
Ms Sturgess died in hospital on 8 July 2018.
An inquest began in front of Baroness Hallett in January 2021 but was converted into a public inquiry to allow wider security issues to be considered.
