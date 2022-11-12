Wiltshire man arrested following assault near nightclub
A man has been arrested following an assault near a nightclub.
Officers were called to the incident shortly after 04:00 GMT, near the Kioki Nightclub in High Street, Swindon.
A man sustained a facial injury and was taken to the Great Western Hospital, and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is currently in custody.
The cordon that was put in place at the scene has now been lifted.
Insp Steve Love said: "We'd urge anyone who witnessed the disorder who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.
"Officers are continuing with their enquiries this morning, including gathering any available CCTV footage."
