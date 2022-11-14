Mohammed El Zubaidy may face fifth jail term over abduction
A man who abducted his children seven years ago could be jailed for a fifth time.
Tanya Borg's daughters were taken from Pewsey in Wiltshire to Libya by their father Mohammed El Zubaidy in 2015.
Ms Borg has been fighting a lengthy legal battle to get her daughters back ever since.
At a hearing on 11 November, Ms Borg complained that Mr El Zubaidy was still in breach of an order and asked a judge to impose a fifth jail sentence.
Ms Borg has been trying to get Angel El Zubaidy, now 22, and her 11-year old sister Maya, back to Britain since Mr El Zubaidy left them with his mother in Tripoli.
She took her case to the High Court following her daughters' disappearance, and a series of judges have imposed jail terms after concluding that Mr El Zubaidy had breached orders aimed at getting Miss El Zubaidy and her sister back to the UK.
Over the past five years, four judges have handed Mohammed El Zubaidy jail terms of 12 months and two years after concluding that he had breached court orders and was in contempt of court.
Mr Justice Peel adjourned the hearing, in the Family Division of the High Court on 11 November, to give Mr El Zubaidy, who lives in London, time to find a legal team.
The case is due to be heard again on 16 December.
Multiple jail terms
Mr El Zubaidy represented himself at the hearing but said nothing in response to Ms Borg's latest allegation.
Mr Justice Peel said Mr El Zubaidy had been given a 12-month term in 2017, separate jail terms of two years and 12 months in 2018, and another 12-month term in 2021.
He said Mr El Zubaidy had left prison earlier this year.
Ms Borg and Mr El Zubaidy, who are both in their early 40s, met two decades ago and are now estranged.
Mr Justice Peel said Ms Borg's oldest daughter Angel has been classed as a "vulnerable adult" by another judge.
