Memorial planned for soldiers who died in Wiltshire explosion
A memorial is being planned for eight soldiers who died in an explosion more than 75 years ago.
A train carrying hundreds of tonnes of World War 2 ammunition blew up in Savernake Forest near Marlborough in 1946.
The train was in a railway siding at the time and the resulting explosion was heard 30 miles (48km) away.
Fundraising is taking place for £10,000 to pay for a stone memorial in Marlborough town centre.
Former soldier Ed Newman is leading the fundraising and said "people's doors and windows were blown open" by the explosion.
"Some in Marlborough still have memories from when they were children of the explosion, because it was such a big event," he added.
'Shouldn't be forgotten'
If the entire train had exploded, the blast would have been 10% of the size of the nuclear bomb that detonated on Nagasaki.
Local historian Neil Stevens says that was a near miss, and it is vital that what happened is remembered.
"It has been forgotten about and I think that has something to do with the fact it was January 1946," he said.
"People were so focused on rebuilding their lives after the war that it has slipped into the depths of society's memory."
He added: "It shouldn't be forgotten, because the generation that remembers it won't be with us that much longer."
The cause of the explosion was never determined but there was some speculation it could have been a German mine that had been tampered with.
