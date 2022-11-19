Devizes: Man suffers head injury after 20-person fight
A man suffered a head injury after a fight involving 20 people.
Police were called to Devizes town centre in Wiltshire at around 17:00 GMT on Thursday.
It is believed to be linked to a disorder near the Market Place on Wednesday, which police are also investigating.
A man attended hospital for a head injury and two people were arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, police said.
They have now been released under investigation.
"Extra patrols are being made and the teams are working closely with partner agencies to tackle those involved," said a spokesperson for Wiltshire Police.
"We will not tolerate this behaviour and we take a zero-tolerance approach to these offences," they added.
Police are asking for anyone with information to get in touch.