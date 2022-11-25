Wiltshire campaigners highlight issue of financial abuse
- Published
Organisations across Wiltshire are launching an awareness campaign about the impact of economic exploitation on those trapped in abusive relationships.
Losing control of their finances is a major barrier to victims leaving a violent or controlling partner.
The abuse can involve taking control of a partner's bank account or dictating how their money can be spent.
Some abusers monitor their partners spending for signs they are trying to leave.
They may also take out loans or credit cards in a victim's name, leaving them trapped in a spiral of debt.
Campaigners said the cost of living crisis was making it more difficult for people to leave abusive partners.
Surging prices for essentials such as clothing, transport, food and accommodation was making it even harder for victims to escape, they said.
Financial abuse is a form of coercive control and can be prosecuted under legislation introduced in 2015.
The campaign is part of the global "16 Days of Action" against domestic abuse and violence which takes place 25 November and 10 December annually.
Wiltshire Council, Swindon Borough Council, Wiltshire Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner are all participating.
Also involved are charities Fearless, Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service and the Nelson Trust, and hospitals in Swindon and Salisbury.
It will direct victims to where they can find advice and support when leaving an abusive relationship.
The campaign will also advise people how they can help if they suspect a friend, colleague or family member is being controlled by a partner or relative.
One mother with young children was afraid reporting her partner for abuse would prompt him to stop paying rent or child maintenance.
She contacted domestic violence charity Fearless, which provided her with debt advice, arranged police intervention for the fraudulent loans taken out in her name and informed her of the benefits she was eligible for.
It also worked with community support organisations to ensure she could enjoy a Christmas with her children.
A Fearless spokesperson said: "Although that Christmas wasn't financially the way it had been before, the client reported back to say that this was one of the best Christmases that they had ever had as they hadn't had to rely on her ex-partner for anything and they had had a peaceful and calm Christmas and New Year spent together without the worry of violence or abuse."
Det Sup Sarah Robbins from Wiltshire Police said: "In the depths of despair some may feel trapped and that there is nowhere to go, but that's not fact - help is always available.
"I understand not everyone will want to contact the police but there are other agencies who can help. No one needs to be alone nor helpless."
Wiltshire and Swindon's Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson said: "Whilst it may be difficult to spot the signs of economic abuse when you're on the outside of a relationship looking in, we need to check in on our friends and relatives the moment we suspect something is wrong and let them know there is help available and where they can get it."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk