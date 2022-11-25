Swindon crash: Akers Way closed after boy hurt in hit and run
Police are hunting a driver who fled after a collision with a pedestrian outside of a secondary school.
The teenage boy was struck in Walkingshaw Road, Swindon at about 08:20 GMT and he was believed to be in a serious condition, police said.
He was hit by a dark, possibly burgundy-coloured car opposite the Nova Hreod Academy.
Wiltshire Police warned nearby Akers Way had been closed and would remain so for a number of hours.
Thirty-one years ago, Akers Way was the scene of a horrific crash that killed five people.
A driver travelling at more than 90mph (144km/h) ploughed into Paula Barnes, 15, Belinda Brown, 19, Paul Carr, 16, Sheree Lear, eight, and seven-year-old Ian Lilley.
It prompted the speed limit on the road to be reduced from 40mph (64km/h) to 30mph (48km/h), while a roundabout was added to the entrance of nearby Cheney Manor Industrial Estate.
Ch Insp Paul Saunders said: "This was a serious collision and the next of kin of the child involved have been informed and are being supported by officers at this incredibly difficult time.
"We know this incident will have caused upset and concern amongst the local community - especially given events that unfolded on this same stretch of road 31 years ago.
"Officers remain in the area this morning, conducting enquiries and speaking with local residents."
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.
