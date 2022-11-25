Suspected World War Two explosives found in Swindon
- Published
Related Topics
Police have closed several roads in Swindon following the discovery of items suspected to be World War Two explosives.
Maxwell Street, Faringdon Road, Lorne Street and Tennyson Street in the Kingshill area have all been shut.
Wiltshire Police said a cordon of 100m was in place.
The force said on Facebook: "We have closed a number of roads... following the discovery of items suspected to be World War Two-era ordnance."
Officers urged pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.