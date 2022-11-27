Swindon crash: Boy, 14, dies after being hit by car near school
A 14-year-old boy has died in hospital after being hit by a car outside a secondary school.
The teenager was struck opposite the Nova Hreod Academy, Swindon, at about 08:20 GMT on Friday. Wiltshire Police said the car failed to stop.
A woman was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, police said.
The force added she had since been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.
Witnesses and any drivers in the area with dashcam footage are asked to contact police.
