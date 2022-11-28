Wiltshire mother and son found guilty of revenge porn
A mother and her son have been found guilty of threatening to share explicit photos and a video of his ex-partner.
Matthew Cooper-Collyer, 23, of Monkton Green, Wiltshire, was convicted following a trial at Winchester Crown Court.
He was accused of threatening to disclose private sexual photos with the intent of causing distress.
His mother, Lynda Collyer, 41, of the same address, sent the explicit photos to his former partner's mother.
She had previously pleaded guilty to the same charge and admitted a second offence of malicious communications.
The case was adjourned for both mother and son to be sentenced on 12 January 2023.
Helen Easterbrook, prosecuting, told the trial the defendant had recently split up with his girlfriend when his mother, Collyer, suggested in a Facebook conversation he should send the images to her, which he agreed to.
She had also posted: "Happy Birthday", followed by the initials of the victim.
Ms Easterbrook said that Collyer had written that she would "give her [the victim] drama like she loves", and, referring to the images, she added: "Love them, perfect shots, you should have been a photographer."
The prosecutor said Cooper-Collyer had shared two intimate photos and a video with his mother who then sent them to the father of the defendant's ex the day before her birthday, with the aim of causing her "distress".
Cooper-Collyer told the court his mother had wanted to send the photos because she claimed the victim was going to "ruin" the defendant's life by making false accusations against him.
