Harry Parker hit by car outside school was 'charming young man'
- Published
A teenage boy who was fatally hit by a car outside his school has been named.
Nova Hroed Academy in Swindon said it was "deeply saddened" by the death of its 14-year-old pupil Harry Parker who was struck by a car on Friday morning.
Harry died later in hospital and was a "very popular and charming young man" the school said.
A woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She has since been released on conditional bail, police said.
A spokesperson for Nova Hreod Academy said: "Everyone at Nova Hreod is deeply saddened by the loss of Harry Parker who was a very popular and charming young man with a fantastic sense of humour.
"He cared for his friends deeply and was a keen football player.
"Across the school we are mourning this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him."
Wiltshire Police said the car involved failed to stop after hitting Harry and it wanted to hear from any other potential witnesses.
