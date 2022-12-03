Swindon: Fears over redevelopment plans for Oasis leisure centre
Several national sporting bodies have objected to the latest plans to rebuild a landmark leisure centre.
Leaseholder Seven Capital has submitted a new proposal for the Oasis in Swindon, which has been closed since November 2020.
The listed pool and dome feature in the plans, but critics fear the sports hall and outdoor football pitches could go.
"The opportunity to stage large national or regional events is now lost," said England Badminton.
Bob Sharples, Sport England's principal planning manager for the south of England, told Swindon Borough Council's planners there were few sports hall in the area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said many sports clubs were reliant on schools agreeing to let them use their halls.
In a letter to the council, Mr Sharples said: "The data suggests that the site should not be lost.
"If it was it would be to the detriment of the residents of Swindon, especially those coming from the lower social economic groups."
The FA, Football Foundation, England Squash and England Badminton also contributed to the letter.
England Squash said the latest plans would "severely limit playing options in Swindon and the surrounding area".
The FA and Football Foundation raised concerns that the four small sides courts do not appear in the application, adding: "It seems logical to try and bring an existing site back into use."
Lost opportunity
England Badminton said Swindon League used to use the centre for its tournaments but can not now hold them "due to the lack of any other venues in Swindon with more than five courts".
"Oasis has been considered as a venue for our national championships in the past, so the opportunity to stage large national or regional events is now lost."
Seven Capital has been approached for comment.
Additional reporting by Tess De La Mare
