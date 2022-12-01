Harry Parker's dad pays tribute to big-hearted son
- Published
The father of a 14-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car outside his school said he was taken "far too soon".
Harry Parker died in hospital after being struck close to Nova Hroed Academy in Swindon on Friday morning.
In a Facebook post his father Adam said Harry "could light up the room with just his presence".
Prior to his death a woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Mr Parker said writing a tribute to his son was "something no parent should ever have to say".
"Our beautiful golden son Harry Parker was involved in a horrendous car incident along the horrible road Akers Way.
"Unfortunately, he lost his life far too soon. Harry will be missed by lots but no more than us, his family.
"So please at this time can we remember and honour him with lots of photos and any music you know he likes on his page.
"He had the biggest heart and loved to make people laugh."
The family said they would be looking at what they could do to make Akers Way safer, and that they had appreciated the messages of support they had been sent.
Mr Parker also said anyone who was struggling because of Harry's death could contact him on social media.
Wiltshire Police said the car involved failed to stop after hitting Harry and it wanted to hear from any witnesses to the incident, which happened at about 08:20 GMT.
