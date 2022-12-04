Person stabbed in Swindon as witnesses see men with knives
- Published
A person has been stabbed in Swindon.
Emergency services were called to Haydon End at about 13:30 GMT.
Witnesses at the scene reported two men dressed in black with balaclavas and large knives making off on bikes, which were possibly electric, Wiltshire Police said.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing. Police could not confirm the victim's current condition.
A police spokesperson said: "We don't believe there is a risk to the wider public."
A cordon is in place and officers are going door to door speaking to residents.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.