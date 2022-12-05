Swindon stabbing: Police presence increased after murder
- Published
Police say there will be more officers patrolling an area of Swindon following a fatal stabbing.
A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man died on Mazurek Way on Sunday.
The victim is yet to be formally identified but police said it was a Swindon man known to officers and that his next-of-kin have been informed.
Two males, aged 14 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
Witnesses at the scene reported two men dressed in black with balaclavas and large knives leaving the area on bikes, which were possibly electric, Wiltshire Police said.
Det Ch Insp Phil Walker said: "Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as we carry out our investigation.
"We would urge everyone to avoid speculation and making comments on social media regarding the victim - this will clearly add to the distress of his family."
Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk