Swindon stabbing: Boy still being questioned on suspicion of murder
- Published
Detectives continue to question a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of murder after a stabbing.
The victim of the Swindon attack is yet to be formally identified, but he has been named locally as Owen Dunn.
The 18-year-old was stabbed to death on Mazurek Way, Haydon, at around 13:30 GMT on Sunday.
A 20-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released under investigation.
Det Ch Insp Phil Walker of Wiltshire Police said: "This is a fast-paced investigation and we are exploring many lines of enquiries.
"We recognise this will have had a huge impact on the local community and we are heartened by the large number of people who are coming forward with information to help with our enquiries.
"Please do get in touch, even the most seemingly insignificant piece of information can sometimes be a vital element in our investigation.
