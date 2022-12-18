Marlborough man writes book about living with a stammer
An author has written a book that charts the different experiences of three generations of stammers' in his family. Tony Millet developed the speech impediment as a child, after his father had a stammer. His eldest grandson then also inherited the condition. He said he wanted to write the book to get stammering more talked about.
"I think there is still a slight stigma about it," Mr Millet said.
"It's thought by quite a lot of people that it reflects on your character, or it is a symptom of a character fault, which is not right and deeply hurtful.
"It's ok to stammer, it is part of their life."
Mr Millet, from Marlborough, told BBC Radio Wiltshire that he started reflecting on the three generations of his family who had a stammer during lockdown.
"I had been researching my father's [military] career, mainly through his letters home," he said.
"I had found two people who knew him and served alongside him during the war, and so I had some information about his stammer.
"I had a lot of information about my own stammer.
"And then the disaster of our eldest grandson, who began to stammer, and had quite a bad stammer, but had very good speech therapy, and a really successful course at the Michael Palin Centre [for stammering]."
Mr Millet's family had noticed his stammer quite early on in his life.
Sometimes also referred to as stuttering, it is a relatively common speech problem in childhood, which can persist into adulthood.
"It was there and obviously became more noticeable as I spoke more in sentences," he said.
"Growing up it was a real problem. I found it hard to become independent. I hated travelling on the buses, because I couldn't tell the conductor where I was going.
"I hated having my hair cut because they always tried to talk to me.
"In school - reading around in class was an absolute nightmare.
"My father was determined that they would find somebody who would help, but stammers can't really be cured as such, they can be shown how to get round stammers, or overcome them, but they are not really ever properly, fully cured."
But Mr Millet's father was killed towards the end of World War Two, when Mr Millet was only three-years-old.
He said this led to his stammer getting much worse due to the "turmoil" that surrounded his father's death.
While he never had the opportunity to talk to his father personally about his stammer, whilst writing the book he talked to friends of his father and learned about his father's experience.
He discovered letters written to his mother during the war that shone a light on his father's stammer and how he felt about his son developing the same impediment.
Around 50% of people who have a stammer have inherited the condition, Mr Millet said.
And he often has conversations with his own grandson about the problems he encounters.
"He is not cured and has problems still, but he knows how to handle them and he knows what to do about it," he said.
After the trials of school, Mr Millet got a job working in television and went on to have a long, successful career as a journalist working for ITN and Channel 4.
"Finding a job, I desperately wanted to write, because it's easier for me to write thank to talk," he said.
"I didn't think I would be able to phone stories into a newspaper because the people on the other end would be furious with me spluttering away," he said.
"I ended up working in TV news, in the background, behind the scenes, not of course reporting, and joining ITN in 1973, was a real sort of breakthrough. They didn't care at all that I stammered."
Stammering varies in severity from person to person, and from situation to situation.
Someone might have periods of stammering followed by times when they speak relatively fluently.
Over the past 70 years, Mr Millet said there has been a massive change in the understanding of stammering and techniques used to help those with it.
But he is concerned that this improvement will only continue as long as there are enough speech therapists around.
The number of five and six-year-olds who need speech and language support at school has risen by 10% in England over the past year, BBC analysis shows.
The increase, which is substantially greater than previous years, is partly due to lockdown limiting social interactions, experts say.
But Mr Millet said: "Stammerers have a lot better chance of being helped now."
Mr Millet's book, called Parts of Speech, will raise funds for Action for Stammering Children.
