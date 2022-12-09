Owen Dunn: Boy, 14, charged with Swindon teenager's murder
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a teenager in Swindon.
The child - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is accused of stabbing Owen Dunn, 18, at around 14:30 GMT in Mazurek Way on Sunday.
The boy was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place as well as possession of Class A and B drugs.
He is due to appear before Swindon Youth Court on Friday morning, police said.
A 20-year-old man who was arrested alongside the boy has since been released under investigation.
Wiltshire Police had continued to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
'Patience and support'
Det Ch Insp Phil Walker from the force's Major Crime Investigation Team extended his "condolences to the family and friends of (Mr) Dunn at this difficult time".
He added: "I would also like to thank the local community for their patience and support over the last few days as this investigation has progressed.
"We fully appreciate the impact and concern this will have caused."
A fundraising to help pay Mr Dunn's funeral costs had raised almost £10,000 by Friday.
Earlier this week, Mr Dunn's family said they were "grateful for all the support, kind words and donations we have received".