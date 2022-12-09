TSB launches fund for domestic abuse victims
A fund has been set up in England to help people flee abusive relationships.
From today people will be able to get up to £500 paid into their TSB bank account that only they can access.
The money will assist them with the cost of essentials such as travel, clothing and toiletries.
A pilot scheme that allows victims to open accounts without standard documentation has also been launched in Norwich, Swindon, Wolverhampton and Walsall in England.
It is run in partnership with charity Women's Aid, and will operate in branches in Alloa, Dundee and Galashiels in Scotland.
Carol Anderson, director of TSB's branch network, said: "Our specially trained branch staff are ready to assist victims within their communities - and we would encourage any impacted TSB customers needing support to come and speak to us."
Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women's Aid said: "Women's Aid welcomes the launch of TSB's emergency flee fund, which addresses a vital need to help survivors escape abuse in this crisis period."
People can also request the support by visiting a TSB branch, with some of its staff receiving specialist training in supporting people experiencing domestic abuse.
TSB also has a "safe spaces" initiative for anyone needing support where they can sit safely and receive visitors in safety.
The scheme has been developed in partnership with domestic abuse charities.