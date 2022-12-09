Hot weather caused private plane crash in Wiltshire
- Published
Hot weather likely caused a private plane to crash that seriously injured two people, a report has found.
Two people were in the Jabiru UL-430 that crashed on the Lower Upham Farm in Wiltshire at 13:50 BST on 13 August.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) found that high temperatures of 33C had decreased the performance of the light aircraft.
For comparison, the temperature recorded on 13 August the previous year was 19C.
Emergency crews had to use hydraulic cutting equipment to bring the pilot and a passenger to safety.
Landing the plane
The pair had been flying back from Bakersfield Airfield near Corby to Lower Upham Farm near Swindon.
The 55-year-old pilot, who had 1,449 hours of flying experience, ran into difficulties while trying to land the plane.
On the approach, as he descended onto the runway, the pilot noticed the airspeed felt "a little fast" and on touchdown the aircraft bounced, so he decided to go around another time.
The passenger, who was also a qualified pilot, recalls the pilot applying full power on the go-around but not achieving a full climb.
As the pilot struggled to climb, he said he recalled feeling the engine was operating normally.
The plane crashed into trees at the upwind end of the runway, the pilot then tried to make a right turn before crashing into the ground.
A witness parked nearby said he saw the plane's left wing hit the trees, the aircraft then spun round to its right and fell into the field.
Both of the plane's occupants were seriously hurt.
A report by the AAIB concluded it was likely the aircraft had failed to climb above the trees due to its reduced performance in the high temperature and rising ground.