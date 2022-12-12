Hundreds attend vigil for stabbed Swindon teen
- Published
Hundreds of people have attended a vigil for a teenager who died after being stabbed in Swindon.
Mourners gathered on Sunday to release balloons with heartfelt messages to 18-year-old Owen Dunn.
Mr Dunn was attacked at about 14:30 GMT in Mazurek Way on 4 December. A 14-year-old boy has been charged with his murder.
His aunt Gemma Page said the family was "totally overwhelmed" by the level of support.
"I want to thank each and every one of you for your support, donations and heartfelt messages," Ms Page added.
"We all, from the bottom of our hearts, appreciate the love and care we have been shown.
"Owen would have been bouncing around like a nutter knowing you are all here for him."
Ms Page ended by saying "justice for Owen" and "knives down".
Speaking at the vigil she said that her nephew's death had "really affected the town" and it was important to get people together "so the family could say thank you" for the support they had received.
Another of Mr Dunn's aunts, Lauren Page, said she "knew it would be a good turnout" because he has a lot of friends and they are a big family in the Penhill area of the town.
She explained the vigil was for friends, family and the wider community.
"We've had messages of kind words from people we don't even know," she added.
A crowdfunding page, created to help pay for the teenager's funeral and other costs, has raised more than £10,000.
The boy accused of his murder cannot be named for legal reasons.
He appeared at Swindon Youth Court on Friday and is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.
He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place as well as possession of Class A and B drugs.
A 20-year-old man who was arrested alongside the boy has since been released under investigation.
Wiltshire Police's investigation continues and it has asked anyone with information to come forward.