Swindon Borough Council awarded £3million to address hardship
- Published
A town's council has been awarded £3m to address issues affecting the under-privileged.
The money was granted to Swindon Borough Council by the government from its Shared Prosperity Fund as part of its "levelling up" agenda.
Leader of the council David Renard said they want to use the money to support young people into work, increase accessibility and invest in parks.
The council has said it will also use the money to help local charities.
Mr Renard said he was "thrilled" to be able to support some of the councils partner community groups, reports The Local Democracy Service.
He said: "Our plan set out how we would use the funding to tackle particular Levelling Up challenges across the Borough including supporting Swindon's young people into work with a focus on those who are at risk of being left behind.
"We also want to increase accessibility in Swindon and will be looking to invest in public buildings and country parks so they are open to all to enjoy."
The charities lined up to benefit from the fund include the Alzheimer's Society who will receive £140,000 and The Harbour Project who have been granted £24,000.
The Wrong Shoes Theatre Company, the experimental company which also provides training to actors of all experience at the Shoebox Theatre in the Health Hydro, has been allocated £31,655.
Beechcroft Library, which is run by Stratton St Margaret Parish Council, is in line to receive £50,000 and Julia's House Children's Hospice can look forward to receiving £80,000.
Mr Renard added that an additional £1.2m from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund has also been allocated to deliver the Multiply adult numeracy programme to help local people who don't have maths GCSE at grade C, or equivalent.
Additional reporting by Emma Elgee