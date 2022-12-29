Major works to replace water pipes in Wiltshire village
Traffic delays are expected as £600,000 works takes place to replace ageing water and sewage pipes in a village.
It will see more than 1,300 metres of water pipe replaced with more durable plastic under Southwick, Wiltshire.
Wessex Water said the works would cause disruption to traffic on the A361 because of temporary traffic lights between January and May 2023.
Robots and specialist equipment working deep underground will help complete the sewer repairs.
"This is a major investment to improve both water supply and sewer services in Southwick, ensuring the network is resilient for years to come and reducing the risk of disruption for our customers," said a Wessex Water spokesperson.
"Most of the work will only start after each day's morning school run, while in the majority of cases, the temporary traffic lights will be switched off in the evening and on some weekends, including the Easter weekend, to ease traffic movement."
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will be working hard to complete this work safely and on schedule."
