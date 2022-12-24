'Serious medical incident' involving child at Center Parcs resort
The emergency services are attending a "serious medical incident" involving a child at a Center Parcs resort.
Wiltshire Police said officers had attended the leisure complex at Longleat, Wiltshire, in support of the South Western Ambulance Service on the morning of Christmas Eve.
Police were called to the scene at the resort, near Warminster, at 11:00 GMT.
The force added a further update would be provided "when it's appropriate to do so".
