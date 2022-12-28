Man arrested after sexual assaults reported in Swindon
- Published
A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by touching in Swindon, police said.
Wiltshire Police said a number of offences were reported at licensed premises in the early hours of Tuesday.
It is thought that the man, who has since been bailed, may have been in a number of bars in Wood Street that evening, the force said.
Police officers are appealing for witnesses or potential victims to get in touch.
