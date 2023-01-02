Boy, 15, injured in New Year's Day stabbing
Four arrests have been made after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed on New Year's Day.
The teenager was the victim of a "serious assault" when he was attacked in Ruxley Close, Wootton Bassett, at about 16:15 GMT on Sunday, Wiltshire Police said.
Officers said he was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
They have urged any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Officers said four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the attack.
A 23-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They all remain in custody, police said.
