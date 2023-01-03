Plans would make community hub in closed Swindon museum
Plans have been submitted to redevelop a closed Swindon museum into a community hub.
Swindon Museum and Art Gallery was located in Apsley House in the Old Town until it closed at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The Grade-II listed Georgian building was put up for sale by Swindon Borough Council in July.
Developer Arthur Dallimer has since released plans to turn it into a shop, café and co-working space.
The Swindon-based developer has released an artist's impression of what his plans for the 1830s building would look like.
Its main building would house a shop, café and co-working space while its 1960s extension would be converted into a 90-seater restaurant wrapped in a glass-fronted facade with wooden slats.
He said: "I was inspired by the RWA (Royal West of England Academy) building in Bristol and their beautiful conversion of a listed building, and wanted to do something with Apsley House once I knew that it could no longer be maintained under council ownership."
When it was put on the market, the council said Apsley House was not an accessible building and proceeds from the sale would "be earmarked to help bring forward plans at the town's Cultural Quarter".
Its sale prompted charity Save Britain's Heritage to add it to its 'buildings at risk' list.
Bidders must submit their plans by Friday with the council set to make a decision at a later date.
A temporary museum is set to open in Swindon's former civic offices on Euclid Street in the spring.
