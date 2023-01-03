Devizes: Man denies manslaughter of father-of-two
A man has denied manslaughter following the death of a father-of-two from Wiltshire.
Wayne Sheppard, 44, was taken to hospital on 2 July 2022 after an incident in New Park Street, Devizes, and died in hospital six days later.
Darren Fell, 40, of Hewitt Court, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on 29 November and pleaded not guilty to Mr Sheppard's manslaughter.
Mr Fell was remanded in custody and a trial date was set for 24 April.
