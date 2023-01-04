Teenage boy assaulted in Swindon by man wearing balaclava
A teenager was left with an injured nose and swollen lips when he was assaulted by a stranger in a balaclava.
A man approached two teenage boys outside of the Premier store on Welcombe Avenue in Swindon at around 15:00 GMT on 29 December before he punched one of them in the face.
The suspect was wearing a black puffa jacket and riding a black electric bike.
Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
