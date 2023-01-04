Longleat lioness killed 'almost instantly' by lion
- Published
A lioness was killed "almost instantly" after being attacked by another lion at Longleat Safari Park.
The Wiltshire park said deaths like this are "very rare but can naturally occur amongst apex (top) predators".
It said keepers were immediately on the scene on New Year's Day, but the attack happened "incredibly quickly, with the lioness dying almost instantly".
A spokeswoman added "there was no possibility of intervention" and "there was no risk to guests".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.