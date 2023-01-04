Wootton Bassett: Boy, 14, charged over New Year's Day stabbing
A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a teenage boy was stabbed on New Year's Day.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of a bladed article, in connection with an attack in Wootton Bassett.
A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Ruxley Close at about 16:15 GMT.
The 14-year-old appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He has also been charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and two counts of witness intimidation, in connection with an incident at the Link Centre in Swindon on 29 October, 2022.
No pleas were entered and he was remanded in secure accommodation to appear before magistrates in Swindon on 11 January.
Wiltshire Police have made seven arrests in connection with the stabbing in Wootton Bassett.
