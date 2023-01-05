Wiltshire landslip closes Severn Estuary railway line

The landslip on the Severn Estuary LineNetwork Rail
Network Rail said it was working "day and night" to reopen the line

A railway line has been closed due to a landslip in Wiltshire.

The Severn Estuary Line was shut after heavy rainfall triggered the landslip near Purton.

Network Rail said it was alerted by its remote monitoring system and quickly attend the site to assess the damage.

A spokesperson added that it was working "day and night to reprofile the embankment and clear the debris from the ground" so the line could be safely reopened.

