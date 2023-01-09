Swindon Town FC to train teenagers in Pakistan
- Published
The future football stars of Swindon Town could come from Pakistan, thanks to a special relationship between the club and the country.
Staff from the football club are flying out to Karachi at the end of the month where they will offer training.
Organisers said two Karachi coaches will also come to England to join the Swindon team for 12 days.
Swindon Town FC Vice-chairman, Zavier Austin, said: "It would be a magical story if we found a hidden gem."
He added: "We could change his life, change his family's life."
The football club set up the academy in Pakistan last year and are working with the Pakistan Football Federation.
It said hundreds of boys applied to be part of the Karachi academy but they could only take on 18 of them.
During their training, the teenagers get paid a small amount each month and get lessons in football and English.
Academy director Jamie Russel said: "Hopefully it would be brilliant if we could get a boy from Karachi to come across and fit into the group and work over here.
"It would be fantastic for us to be a step in their journey."
The Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon said: "Swindon Town Academy has given them the opportunity to have the best training available.
"It is a fantastic opportunity not only for these kids, but the overall community of Karachi."