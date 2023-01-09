Man arrested for driving wrong way on M4 near Swindon
A man has been arrested after a car was spotted driving on the wrong side of the M4 for more than 20 miles.
A member of the public called police at about 03:00 GMT on Monday after seeing the Mercedes travelling west on the eastbound carriageway near Swindon.
The driver, a man in his 60s from Oxfordshire, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving whilst unfit and dangerous driving.
A Wiltshire Police spokesman said: "It is a miracle that nobody was injured."
The Mercedes A200 AMG was spotted in lane three between junctions 14 and 15.
'Exceptionally concerned'
Multiple attempts were made to stop the vehicle but the driver continued despite oncoming traffic, Wiltshire Police said.
He eventually stopped just past Leigh Delamere services and he was taken to Gablecross Police Station where he remains in custody.
Act Insp Will Ayres, from Wiltshire Police, said: "We are aware multiple members of the public passed this driver and were understandably exceptionally concerned.
"Considering the distance travelled by this vehicle on the wrong side of the carriageway, it is a miracle that nobody was injured or involved in a collision.
"I am pleased that officers were able to bring this to a safe conclusion."
