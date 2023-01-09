Chippenham railway station: Work begins on £1m upgrade
- Published
Work has begun on a £1m scheme to make Chippenham station fully accessible from both sides of the railway.
Contractors have started building a third lift on the north side of the station, giving step-free access to platforms on both sides of the track.
There will also be additional disabled car parking space put in as well as more cycle parking facilities.
The work is being delivered by Great Western Railway on behalf of Wiltshire Council.
'Live, work and play'
Luke Chard, GWR development manager, said the works "will mean a more welcoming, safer environment and a fully accessible station".
Dr Mark McClelland, from Wiltshire Council, said the work will compliment a £1.98m "package of transport measures already completed by the council to improve pedestrian and cyclist access to Chippenham railway station".
He added: "Our aspiration is to have well-connected communities that enable local communities to live, work and play locally so these continued improvements at the station fully supports this aim."
Part of the scheme will involve turning the staircase on the northern side of the footbridge, which also acts as a public right of way.
It temporarily closed on Monday and is due to reopen in the spring.
The alternative walking route for non-rail users will be via Union Road, New Road and Station Hill.
The two station lifts and the stairs from the main entrance on the south side will remain open for rail users during the works.
Passengers accessing the station from the north side will be able to use the station-only footbridge from the car park on the north side of the station which will remain open throughout.
The station-only footbridge does not have step-free access.