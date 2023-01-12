Kennet and Avon canal dwellers call for bill support
- Published
Boat-dwellers living on the Kennet and Avon canal have criticised the government over a lack of support on energy bills.
Support for off-grid households was due to begin in January but it remains unclear whether liveaboard boaters without a mooring will be included.
"The boating community hasn't been considered, it's frustrating," said Dom Newton, from the charity Floaty Boat.
The government says an announcement will be made in due course.
Julian House, a charity which provides outreach for the boating community, has referred 100 people for its own winter fuel funding recently.
"Demand is huge right now, we're inundated," said Carla Boardman, from Julian House.
"The biggest impact is the cost of diesel and coal - this almost doubled last year."
Some canal users have turned to charities like Floaty Boat for support.
"We've seen more requests for help this year," said Mr Newton, who lives on the canal at Bradford-on-Avon.
"Inflation has hit our community hard.
"Coal was £14 to £15 a bag at the start of 2022, now it's £17 to £19 a bag.
"During the recent cold snap, we were running burners all the time to keep the boats warm on two inches of ice.
"We just want equity. We are tax payers, we pay income tax, and yet we're left to our own devices."
'Living in anxiety'
Anna Berthon is a continual cruiser and has to move a mile every two weeks under her license terms.
"My 15-year-old goes to school in Bradford-on-Avon and in the next six months I will be moored at least 10 miles away," she said.
"It's costing me £15 to £20 a day in petrol to get her to school.
"I was buying a bag of wood for £4.80, now it's gone up to £5.50. I get through a bag every three hours to stay warm.
"I'm petrified about January and February. I'm living in a higher state of anxiety than I was.
"I only have a few pieces of wood to keep me going but my priority is making sure my daughter has porridge and something hot every morning," she added.
Ms Boardman is now keeping an eye on the thermometer to make sure temperatures don't drop again.
"We provide support with our own pot of funding but the amount allocated from Public Health England was the same as last year," she said.
"With prices going up it's even harder for people to keep warm."
