Fairwood Lakes Holiday Park in Wiltshire to expand with 70 new lodges
- Published
A holiday park is set to expand with 70 new lodges, a bar and a spa.
Fairwood Lakes Holiday Park on the outskirts of Westbury was also granted planning permission for a shop and a new clubhouse with a café.
"We're delighted to have finally achieved planning permission, this will make it one of Wiltshire's primary holiday parks," the business said.
The site was originally established as a fishing lake in the 1990s.
Fairwood Lakes announced it had got planning permission for its plans on New Year's Day, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS)..
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.