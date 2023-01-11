Fairwood Lakes Holiday Park in Wiltshire to expand with 70 new lodges

Some 70 new lodges will be built at Fairwood Lakes
By Jude Holden
Local Democracy Reporting Service

A holiday park is set to expand with 70 new lodges, a bar and a spa.

Fairwood Lakes Holiday Park on the outskirts of Westbury was also granted planning permission for a shop and a new clubhouse with a café.

"We're delighted to have finally achieved planning permission, this will make it one of Wiltshire's primary holiday parks," the business said.

The site was originally established as a fishing lake in the 1990s.

Fairwood Lakes announced it had got planning permission for its plans on New Year's Day, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS)..

