New Wiltshire Police chief constable hopes to improve police force
- Published
A new chief constable aims to improve a police force currently in special measures after an "inadequate" report.
Catherine Roper has given herself 12 months to "significantly improve" Wiltshire Police's performance.
Police and crime commissioner Philip Wilkinson said: "After a one-hour interview I thought to myself: 'That's Wiltshire's new chief constable.'"
Ms Roper previously spent 22 years in the Metropolitan Police.
Ms Roper was asked whether she had the necessary experience to lead a rural police force and the challenges that brings.
She said she knew Wiltshire well, having had a home on the Wiltshire-Gloucestershire border for many years, but added: "It is a fair question - I do not have experience of policing a rural area very much.
"I need to learn that, but I am ready for the challenge and I ask that people help me learn the things I need to know."
'Tough decisions'
Mr Wilkinson said: "I have no doubt she has the ability to make the radical reforms and take the tough decision necessary to turn Wiltshire Police around.
"But she will do it making sure the workforce, which says it has a voice but isn't listened to, is engaged and heard."
Asked whether she would be using Wiltshire as a stepping-stone to bigger things, Ms Roper said: "I am committed to the long-term and making sure the people of Swindon and Wiltshire get the best possible policing which is what they deserve."