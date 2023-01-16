Bethany Ovenden-Gumm: driver with no licence admits causing teen's death
A driver with no licence or insurance has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a teenager by dangerous driving.
Jamie Lee Hitt, 21, of North Wiltshire, lost control of a Ford Fiesta and crashed into a garden wall and tree in The Mead, Westbury, on 5 February 2021.
Passenger Bethany Michelle Ovenden-Gumm, 18, died in the crash and two more passengers were seriously hurt.
Hitt was released on bail with a curfew and is due to be sentenced on 7 February.
He also admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death while un-licenced and uninsured, in an appearance at Salisbury Crown Court on Friday.
Ms Ovenden-Gumm, from Westbury, studied childcare at Trowbridge College and paying tribute her family said she had "the most beautiful smile, a big heart and kind soul".
