Bethany Ovenden-Gumm: driver with no licence admits causing teen's death

Bethany Michelle Ovenden-Gumm, 18, was in a Ford Fiesta that hit a garden wall and a tree in Westbury

A driver with no licence or insurance has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a teenager by dangerous driving.

Jamie Lee Hitt, 21, of North Wiltshire, lost control of a Ford Fiesta and crashed into a garden wall and tree in The Mead, Westbury, on 5 February 2021.

Passenger Bethany Michelle Ovenden-Gumm, 18, died in the crash and two more passengers were seriously hurt.

Hitt was released on bail with a curfew and is due to be sentenced on 7 February.

Flowers and tributes were left at the scene of the crash

He also admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death while un-licenced and uninsured, in an appearance at Salisbury Crown Court on Friday.

Ms Ovenden-Gumm, from Westbury, studied childcare at Trowbridge College and paying tribute her family said she had "the most beautiful smile, a big heart and kind soul".

