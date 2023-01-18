Golfers deny 'snob' accusations over course refurbishment
- Published
Golfers protesting the redevelopment of a course have hit back at accusations they are a "snobbish elite."
Players are unhappy with new plans by the owners of Broome Manor Golf Complex in Swindon, to build football pitches on part of a nine-hole golf course.
Jeremy Sturgess, boss of Twigmarket, which owns the site, said there was "snobbishness" against the plans.
However, chairman of the club, Peter Connelly, said it was "one of the least snobbish clubs in the country."
Mr Sturgess made the comments at a Swindon Borough Council meeting, where he said "the golfing elite...don't want to share with footballers," according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He contrasted the reaction to an earlier plan for a squash club on the same land which he said was not unpopular.
His comments were called "disgraceful" by councillor Jane Milner-Barry.
Mr Connelly said golfers opposed the development because removing holes from the nine-hole course would make the complex less attractive to those who are not able to play 18 holes.
The chairman said that infrastructure was not in place to support the proposed eight football pitches and he had concerns over noise and light pollution.
"Broome Manor Golf Complex is one of the most successful, inclusive and diverse leisure facilities in Swindon.
"Many footballers already play golf at Broome Manor. In fact, I played football in the army for 25 years," he added.
Councillors voted against the renovation plans and Mr Sturgess said he plans to appeal the decision.