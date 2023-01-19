Salisbury pub to open for longer despite energy crisis
- Published
A pub landlord has decided to open for an extra 40 hours a week in an effort to cover rising costs.
The decision by the Duke of York in Salisbury, Wiltshire, bucks the national trend.
According to UK Hospitality, half of all landlords are keeping their doors closed for longer to reduce energy bills.
Owner and landlord, Jonty Newbery, said: "You've gotta go down blazing."
Salisbury's CAMRA pub of the year in 2022 is now opening at 12:00 GMT everyday, an extra 40 hours a week.
With gas costing Mr Jonty £50 a day and electricity reaching an eye-watering £1,000 a month, it is perhaps unsurprising that such a large proportion of landlords nationally are reducing their opening times.
"I can't speak for other pubs, everything's individual but I think you gotta go down blazing rather than sneak your way down," Mr Newbery said.
The pub will need to attract more customers to make the additional opening hours worthwhile, but Mr Newbery remains confident:
"We're a pub and pubs should be open and trading ... we're holding steady ... a lot of people just carry on their lives, in the last recession pubs boomed."
An increase in opening hours also means more staff with two new members being taken on by the pub this month. Pub manager for the last four years, Paul Cooper, said "I really think it's going to work (I love the) customers and love doing the beer".
Locals are supportive of Mr Newbery's decision to increase opening hours.
Loyal patron, Sammy said: "They'll come in for a pint even if it's just a water just for the community feel and the warmth."
Trudy and Doug have been visiting the pub for 15 years and are both former landlords.
Trudy said: "He's mad but it's a good thing because you might get some people who live around wanna come in, have a chat, have a meal."
She added that she did think it was a gamble but one that might pay off.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk