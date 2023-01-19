Wiltshire Citizens Advice wants prepayment meters rethink
- Published
A consumer charity has called for a ban on energy firms forcing customers onto prepayment meters (PPM).
Energy companies can apply to put their customers on a PPM if they are struggling to pay their bills.
But Wiltshire Citizen's Advice say some households are living without power as they cannot afford to keep it running.
"A lot of the people are on low incomes and they are the most vulnerable in society," said Liz Stethridge, head of finance at the charity.
"If someone is put on a prepaid meter and they can't afford to top it up they may have to turn their electricity off.
"That could mean the fridge is off and they might need the heating on because they're elderly or they're having medical treatment."
Most UK households pay their gas and electricity bills by direct debit, typically receiving quarterly bills.
Prepayment customers can choose to disconnect their supplies when costs get too high or they are facing increases in standing charges for electricity.
Veterinary receptionist Ailsa, from Bath, who did not want to give her surname, has recently spent nearly £100 on both gas and electricity and she's never run out of credit. She remains worried though, as it has happened to neighbours.
"We're definitely topping up £50 every five to seven says," she said.
"The gas alone can use £10 to £15 a day and that's not on constantly, that's just a couple of hours, here and there.
"It's very worrying and we cannot afford to do other things...we just don't have the money as we try and keep the house warm."
Energy UK, which represents suppliers, said energy companies are required to have exhausted all options before installing a prepayment meter.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk