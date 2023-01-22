Ukrainian refugee exhibits paintings in Wiltshire
A Ukrainian refugee is exhibiting art inspired by memories of her homeland to "share her feelings with people".
Nataliia Gerasymchuk will show her paintings at the John Bowen Gallery in Malmesbury, Wiltshire.
She said she uses art to express how she feels about the war and her family who are still in the Ukraine.
"I am very excited for this because I want to share my art, it is what I feel inside of me and it is important to share that with people," she said.
Ms Gerasymchuk came to Malmesbury in April 2021, leaving behind family including her father who is fighting in Bakhmut and she says she worries about him.
"I always worry about my family, my country, everything to do with the war.
"All my worries and feelings are all in my paintings. It is good I can do something to show how I feel," she said.
Ms Gerasymchuk said she paints peaceful Ukrainian landscapes from photos she took before she left.
She added that she sometimes struggles with her new life in the UK, but also feels welcomed by her community.
"It is very difficult because every year for New Year's Eve, I always plan my next year, what I want to do," she said.
"This year is the first year in my life that I do not know what will be
"I live in another country, I started another life, I need to learn another language."
Ms Gerasymchuk hopes she will be able to sell her paintings and give the money to charities in Ukraine.
The exhibition opened on 20 January and runs until 8 February.
