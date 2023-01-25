Swindon: 148 children in care live outside borough
A council has said 148 children and 203 adults in its care live outside the borough.
Swindon Borough Council said the cost of these out-of-borough placements is expected to be £33.68m for this financial year.
Many of the placements are on the border of Swindon in Wiltshire, Gloucestershire or Oxfordshire.
Council leader David Renard said there were "not enough placements" in the borough for those needing help.
The figures were provided by the council in response to a question lodged at the last full meeting by Labour councillor Jim Grant.
Mr Renard answered that many of the children and young people "are living close to Swindon in neighbouring local authorities" meaning "they can access Swindon services".
Pandemic impact
"There are not enough placements to meet the needs of all children within Swindon, but the number of residential placements for children in Swindon have increased and commissioning work is taking place to increase this further," Mr Renard added.
"There has been a decrease in in-house foster carers following decisions carers have made during and after the pandemic."
An increase in the number of children coming to the UK as refugees has also added to the pressure on councils including Swindon, Mr Renard said: "The number of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children that Swindon is supporting has risen over the past 18 months and with demand for placements outweighing suitable placement options within Swindon, this results in out-of-borough placements."
There are also children who require specialist placements that are not available in Swindon, for example parent and child residential placements, specialist residential placements and solo placements.
Some out-of-borough placements have been made outside of Swindon to keep sibling groups together in their best interest.
Mr Renard said adults who need council help are sometimes placed out of the borough because of the availability of specialist care.
