Bristol Airport: Runway reopens following light fault disruption
- Published
Flights to and from Bristol Airport have resumed after engineers found a short-term fix to faulty runway lights.
Planes were unable to take off or land between about 20:30 GMT and 21:45 GMT due to the hitch.
Some flights were diverted to Birmingham and Cardiff, while others were forced to circle overhead.
The airport said engineers would work "through the night" to fix the problem fully and warned there may be "knock-on" disruption to flights.
In a tweet, the airport said: "Our runway has now reopened, allowing flights to land and take-off."
It added: "We're very sorry for the disruption. Engineers will be working through the night to fix the fault fully."
It is unclear how many flights have been affected so far.
Bristol Airport has been approached for comment.
