Iconic dome of Swindon Oasis Leisure Centre to be restored
- Published
The iconic dome of the Oasis Leisure Centre in Swindon will be restored to its former glory.
Swindon Borough Council have approved requests for the roof to be repaired and re-glazed as part of a plan to bring the swimming pool back into use.
The application was made by the buildings owners, SevenCapital, after it was given Grade II listed status.
Council leader David Renard said it was an "important first step" towards the re-opening of the leisure centre.
Local residents have been campaigning for the restoration of the leisure centre as they claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect.
"The cost of bringing the Oasis back into use is around three times higher than when SevenCapital first brought forward its plans for a brand-new, modern leisure centre," Mr Renard said.
"That it is due to the constraints of maintaining the existing dome structure now it has been listed."
The listed status was awarded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.
"This is why SevenCapital is working on proposals to bring forward a regeneration scheme for the whole site which will help mitigate this considerable extra cost," Mr Renard added.
"Our recent unsuccessful bid for Levelling Up funding was an option we were exploring to help offset the huge financial challenge in delivering an upgraded Oasis, but it was never 'Plan A' as some have suggested."
The council said it is continuing to work closely with the building owners to help facilitate a viable scheme in order to bring the Oasis back into use.
The restoration of the Oasis remains a priority, it said.