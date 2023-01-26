A303 in Wiltshire reopens overnight after flooding
A road will fully reopen overnight after flooding left the it submerged.
The A303 eastbound carriageway at the A36 Deptford interchange in Wiltshire was closed on 18 January whilst work to strengthen flood defences was completed.
Lane two was reopened to traffic on Sunday morning after water levels subsided.
The closure of lane one will be lifted overnight, and the entry slip road from the A36 will also be fully reopened.
Rob Penney, South West Head of Service Delivery for National Highways, said: "We've contended with freezing temperatures on top of the flooding and have been working around the clock to get the road reopened.
"Water levels remain high, we'll continue to monitor the location and weather forecasts, and in the meantime we appreciate this has caused delays to people's journeys and we thank drivers for their patience."
